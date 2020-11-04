https://newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/alexander-hall/2020/11/04/twitter-pins-warning-label-trump-campaign-sc-victory

Twitter continued its war on President Donald Trump by undermining his campaign on election night.

Twitter placed a warning label on the Trump campaign’s election night tweet in which he declared victory in South Carolina. The warning stated that “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.” This censorship came “even as multiple news outlets — including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and POLITICO — have similarly projected that President Donald Trump will win the state,” POLITICO clarified.

Twitter’s warning linked to a Twitter events page headlined: “Election results: Presidential race is undecided as ballot counting continues, according to AP, ABC and NBC.” The same Twitter events page elaborated further:

“President Trump and former VP Joe Biden have secured projected wins in several states, according to The Associated Press, ABC News and NBC News. Officials continue to count ballots in key swing states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.”

POLITICO suggested that it “at the moment, has declared South Carolina for Trump but is still listing Florida as ‘too close to call.’”

Big Tech has been censoring conservatives in an effort to protect Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Big Tech companies recently made headlines for censoring a New York Post article. The shocking revelation released by the Post on Oct. 14, revealed purported emails from Biden’s son Hunter and reportedly exposed the alleged scandalous dealings of both father and son in the Russia-bordering state of Ukraine.

Twitter responded by disabling the link to the story, claiming: “Warning: this link may be unsafe.” Twitter then censored the Post, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump Campaign, and even the House Judiciary (a part of the United States government) for sharing the story.

Twitter initially blocked the link completely, but later reversed course after backlash. It also locked the Post out of its account for no less than 17 days. Twitter finally unlocked the Post’s account on October 30.

