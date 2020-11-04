https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pandemic-covid-19-cases-positives/2020/11/04/id/995442

The U.S. COVID-19 positive case count surpassed more than 100,000 for the first time, The Washington Post reported.

“It’s clear we’re heading into a period where we’re going to see increasing hospitalization and deaths in the U.S., and it worries me how little we’re doing about it,” Obama administration CDC Director Tom Frieden told the Post. “We know by now how fast this virus can move. You have to get ahead of it.”

Amid the contested election, the Joe Biden campaign has announced its transition website, and it is plausible a number of former Obama administration officials will be in line to return to their previously held posts.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record seven-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Public health experts fear potentially dire consequences, at least in the short term.

Deaths are also on the rise, up 15% to an average of 846 deaths every day.

The total U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000, and total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9 million. Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state.

