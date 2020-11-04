https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/very-disturbing-people-have-thoughts-about-this-video-taken-outside-detroits-absentee-ballot-counting-center/

The counting of absentee ballots continues in Michigan, and in Detroit, something less than transparent has been recorded:

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Fox News reporter Matt Finn got this response:

Some of the windows remain blocked off. I asked a few people who taped them up and why, no clear answer. A few poll challengers / workers tell us they feel there wasn’t a fair number of repubs and dems in this room. Sec of State’s office gave us this reponse: pic.twitter.com/un1RyFTUJj — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

That doesn’t feel and look very “transparent”:

They know how this looks and they still don’t care. https://t.co/sompNuhj04 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 4, 2020

Nothing says an open and transparent process like COVERING UP WINDOWS https://t.co/o5zJModiKL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

Nothing to see here… literally.

Lack of transparency suggests there is something to hide… https://t.co/vwJBcujKUm — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 4, 2020

Looks to me like a recount in the making. — Andrew Boyd (@3rdDukeofDank) November 4, 2020

Counting ballots should be done ON CAMERA, not behind covered windows! https://t.co/UodIJWFKaL — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) November 4, 2020

The yokels who spent the last 4 years insisting Trump was turning America into a “banana republic” are stranglely silent about this kind of nonsense https://t.co/84cnlSgxZz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020

Hardly surprising.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

