https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/very-disturbing-people-have-thoughts-about-this-video-taken-outside-detroits-absentee-ballot-counting-center/

The counting of absentee ballots continues in Michigan, and in Detroit, something less than transparent has been recorded:

Fox News reporter Matt Finn got this response:

That doesn’t feel and look very “transparent”:

Nothing to see here… literally.

Hardly surprising.

