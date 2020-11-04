https://www.dailywire.com/news/very-strange-trump-watched-my-lead-magically-disappear-as-surprise-ballot-dumps-counted

The morning following Election Day, with no declared winner, President Donald Trump sounded off about his seeming lead dissipating overnight in key states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvanian, and Nevada.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” the president tweeted.

“Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted,” he said. “VERY STRANGE.”

POTUS also took a shot at “pollsters,” noting that they “got it completely & historically wrong!”

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Trump questioned in a follow-up tweet.

