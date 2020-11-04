https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-president-trump-delivers-election-night-remarks-east-room-white-house-live-feed/

President Trump is delivering election night remarks from the White House.

Earlier President Trump tweeted that Biden was trying to steal the election and Twitter censored his tweet.

The President said in a follow up tweet that he would be making a statement from the White House tonight.

President Trump declared victory in a midnight speech from the White House and said he will be going to the Supreme Court to fight state officials trying to count ballots after Election Day.

