https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/11/04/vip-gold-chat-election-stand-cam-edwards-ed-morrissey/

Get ready for another tremendous live, interactive VIP Gold chat with Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards and HotAir’s Ed Morrissey! The duo will take VIP Gold members’ questions and comments and give an in-depth analysis of the top topics of the day. The live podcast starts at 1:30 pm ET.

If you are not a VIP Gold member, join below so you can watch today and participate in future chats! Use LOYALTY for 25% off!

While Cam brings his A-game on 2nd Amendment and liberty issues and makes sure to keep it real along the way, Ed has kept pace with developments abroad, at home and at the local level as well.

We’ll plenty to discuss and lots of time to take your questions. The hot topics so far are:

What happened in the 2020 election

And what’s left to happen?

Will a renewed Supreme Court take more #2A cases?

Court-packing: is it dead now?

Developments in the Breonna Taylor and McCluskey cases

COVID-19 developments, and economic meltdown

With all the fast-moving developments, our VIP Gold members can get the latest as it happens from Cam and Ed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

