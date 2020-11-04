https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/virtue-signal-received-barack-obamas-education-secretary-arne-duncan-says-we-need-to-talk-a-lot-more-about-whiteness/

If you’ll allow Barack Obama’s Secretary of Education Arne Duncan to get serious and woke for a moment …

That tweet’s good enough to earn the Jemele Hill Seal of Approval:

Which tells you what Duncan’s tweet is actually worth.

That would be a good start. And a win for everyone!

But the urge to virtue-signal is just too strong for guys like Arne Duncan to resist, so here we are.

Evidently not. Or else he doesn’t care. Because they just keep doing this stuff as if we don’t see right through them.

