https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/virtue-signal-received-barack-obamas-education-secretary-arne-duncan-says-we-need-to-talk-a-lot-more-about-whiteness/

If you’ll allow Barack Obama’s Secretary of Education Arne Duncan to get serious and woke for a moment …

We need to talk a lot less about red and blue.

We need to talk a lot more about whiteness. — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) November 4, 2020

That tweet’s good enough to earn the Jemele Hill Seal of Approval:

Which tells you what Duncan’s tweet is actually worth.

Lol no https://t.co/gafJIPyhY2 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 4, 2020

Is it even possible for you to talk more about whiteness than you already do? What’s more frequent than “constantly”? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 4, 2020

We need you to talk a lot less. https://t.co/mgQsldrY6k — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

That would be a good start. And a win for everyone!

But the urge to virtue-signal is just too strong for guys like Arne Duncan to resist, so here we are.

Evidently not. Or else he doesn’t care. Because they just keep doing this stuff as if we don’t see right through them.

Imagine being this person. How embarrassing. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/PCnTN0SzXO — Patriotic Steph 🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@PatrioticSteph) November 4, 2020

They hate racism … and whiteness. https://t.co/OxPD43Y5jq — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 4, 2020

The Unbearable Whiteness of Arne Duncan https://t.co/EHZY7z0ZMB — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 4, 2020

You’re white so we don’t have to listen to you. Conversation over. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) November 4, 2020

