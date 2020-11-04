https://www.theepochtimes.com/vote-count-delayed-by-printing-error-in-south-carolina-county_3564736.html

A South Carolina county has delayed the counting of more than 13,000 votes after ballots were incorrectly printed without the proper “trimming marks” that enable scanners to detect the votes. Dorchester County election commissioner Todd Billman said that the error wouldn’t affect anyone’s vote. “This issue will not prevent any vote from being counted,” Billman said. “All it will do is take it a little longer to get your ballet to count.” Billman would not say how long it might take, but Friday is the deadline to certify ballots. The problematic ballots will be copied by election workers and manually entered into an election machine once the regular votes have been counted, The Associated Press reported. The new votes will be checked against the original ballots to make sure that they match, Billman said. Results in the U.S. House races between Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) and Republican challenger Nancy Mace, as …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

