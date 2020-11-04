https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/voter-fraud-michigan-massive-dump-200000-ballots-biden-sudden-show-overnight/

We saw this in Wisconsin, too.

Last night President Trump was leading significantly in several swing states including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin and Michigan but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead. 
Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Overnight Joe Biden crept to a lead in Wisconsin but one Internet sleuth showed that this was possibly due to fraud:

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

Now look at Michigan.
President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.

Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 200,000 votes and has the lead over President Trump.
200,000 VOTES!

Here is the evidence–

This is fraud.

