Last night President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead. 

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Overnight Joe Biden crept to a lead in Wisconsin but one Internet sleuth showed that this was due to fraud:

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

This is fraud.

