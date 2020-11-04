https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/voter-fraud-wisconsin-massive-dump-100000-ballots-biden-sudden-appear-overnight/

Last night President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Overnight Joe Biden crept to a lead in Wisconsin but one Internet sleuth showed that this was due to fraud:

I mean LOOK at this graph for Wisconsin I’ll zoom in just so you can see the part where Biden votes came out of NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/MPVxTWxjcZ — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

“Milwaukee was supposed to report at 1am. Than they delayed until 2pm. Than delayed until 3am. At 3:30am, Biden over comes a 4.1 lead.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5TBvxL9 — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

This is fraud.

