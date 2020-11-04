https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-hero-wearing-bbq-beer-freedom-shirt-interrupts-clark-county-nevada-registrar-voters-press-conference/

A hero wearing a “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” shirt has interrupted the Clark County Registrar of Voters press conference in Nevada.

The man is rapidly going viral as Republicans relate to his outrage in a big way.

NEW: A conspiracy theorist wearing a t-shirt that says “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” interrupts a press conference by the Clark County, Nevada Registrar of Voters. [KSNV-TV] #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Rz2FgK38vZ — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) November 4, 2020

The man burst into the conference demanding that the “Biden crime family” is stealing the election and that the media is covering it up.

Heroes are rising https://t.co/Lt4wdfUKVf — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 Whitepilled (@ScottMGreer) November 4, 2020

Modern day Paul Revere https://t.co/vOJcrk8WQl — Baby ➐ (@drugcel) November 4, 2020

“HE’S STEALING IT!” the man shouted before storming off.

