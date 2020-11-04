https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-hero-wearing-bbq-beer-freedom-shirt-interrupts-clark-county-nevada-registrar-voters-press-conference/

A hero wearing a “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” shirt has interrupted the Clark County Registrar of Voters press conference in Nevada.

The man is rapidly going viral as Republicans relate to his outrage in a big way.

TRENDING: Voter Fraud in Michigan – Massive Dump of Over 200,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight …Update: Officials Call It a “Typo”

The man burst into the conference demanding that the “Biden crime family” is stealing the election and that the media is covering it up.

“HE’S STEALING IT!” the man shouted before storming off.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...