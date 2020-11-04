https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-pro-trump-patriots-chant-shame-fox-arizona-protect-vote-rally/

Patriots rallying to Protect the Vote at the Arizona State Capital chanted “shame on Fox” over the network calling the state for Joe Biden before all votes were counted.

The margin in Arizona is razor thin — and President Trump still has a chance to take it.

The rally began at the Capital, but is now moving to the Maricopa County Recorder’s building.

At least one person in the crowd was armed with a rifle.

State Rep. Kelly Townsend was at the rally speaking to Trump supporters and taking questions.

Attorney Mike Cernovich has also travelled to Arizona to monitor the vote counting process.

There are also currently protesters outside the Maricopa County Elections office.

Another is rally is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Maricopa County Tabulation & Election Center at 510 S. 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85003.

Trump’s campaign predicts President Trump will win Arizona by 30,000 votes.

