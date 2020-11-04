https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-pro-trump-patriots-chant-shame-fox-arizona-protect-vote-rally/

Patriots rallying to Protect the Vote at the Arizona State Capital chanted “shame on Fox” over the network calling the state for Joe Biden before all votes were counted.

The margin in Arizona is razor thin — and President Trump still has a chance to take it.

The rally began at the Capital, but is now moving to the Maricopa County Recorder’s building.

Pro-Trump rally starting at Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. At least one guy wielding military-style rifle. Some chanting “Shame on Fox” pic.twitter.com/f4kyzhyFxJ — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) November 5, 2020

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

At least one person in the crowd was armed with a rifle.

State Rep. Kelly Townsend was at the rally speaking to Trump supporters and taking questions.

State Rep Kelly Townsend is speaking to Trump supporters and now taking questions. pic.twitter.com/G6EKj23hR9 — Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) November 5, 2020

Attorney Mike Cernovich has also travelled to Arizona to monitor the vote counting process.

There are also currently protesters outside the Maricopa County Elections office.

Protestors showing up outside Maricopa County Elections office talking about #SharpieGate

Biden supporters are here too.

Heavy deputy presence. pic.twitter.com/FH07JJwIcg — Bailey Miller (@BMillerFOX10) November 5, 2020

Another is rally is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Maricopa County Tabulation & Election Center at 510 S. 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85003.

Protect the Vote Rally happening in Phoenix tomorrow. RT this pic.twitter.com/gXi6fOuzKq — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 4, 2020

Trump’s campaign predicts President Trump will win Arizona by 30,000 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

