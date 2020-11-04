https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-trump-supporters-flock-arizona-state-capital-protect-vote-chant-four-years-love-trump/

Supporters of President Donald Trump have flocked to the Arizona State Capital for a Protect the Vote rally that is set to kick off at 8 p.m. local time.

Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden very early on last night even though people were still standing in line to vote.

State Rep. Kelly Townsend was at the rally speaking to Trump supporters and taking questions.

State Rep Kelly Townsend is speaking to Trump supporters and now taking questions. pic.twitter.com/G6EKj23hR9 — Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) November 5, 2020

Attorney Mike Cernovich has also travelled to Arizona to monitor the vote counting process.

There are also currently protesters outside the Maricopa County Elections office.

Protestors showing up outside Maricopa County Elections office talking about #SharpieGate

Biden supporters are here too.

Heavy deputy presence. pic.twitter.com/FH07JJwIcg — Bailey Miller (@BMillerFOX10) November 5, 2020

Another is rally is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Maricopa County Tabulation & Election Center at 510 S. 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85003.

Protect the Vote Rally happening in Phoenix tomorrow. RT this pic.twitter.com/gXi6fOuzKq — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 4, 2020

Trump’s campaign predicts President Trump will win Arizona by 30,000 votes.

