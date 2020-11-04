https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-trump-supporters-flock-arizona-state-capital-protect-vote-chant-four-years-love-trump/
Supporters of President Donald Trump have flocked to the Arizona State Capital for a Protect the Vote rally that is set to kick off at 8 p.m. local time.
Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden very early on last night even though people were still standing in line to vote.
Advertisement – story continues below
NOW: @realDonaldTrump supporters have arrived at the State Capital, chanting “we love Trump” and “four more years.” #fox10phoenix #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/A4C44XSarq
— Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) November 5, 2020
TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible
State Rep. Kelly Townsend was at the rally speaking to Trump supporters and taking questions.
State Rep Kelly Townsend is speaking to Trump supporters and now taking questions. pic.twitter.com/G6EKj23hR9
— Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) November 5, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Attorney Mike Cernovich has also travelled to Arizona to monitor the vote counting process.
There are also currently protesters outside the Maricopa County Elections office.
Protestors showing up outside Maricopa County Elections office talking about #SharpieGate
Biden supporters are here too.
Heavy deputy presence. pic.twitter.com/FH07JJwIcg
— Bailey Miller (@BMillerFOX10) November 5, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Another is rally is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Maricopa County Tabulation & Election Center at 510 S. 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85003.
Protect the Vote Rally happening in Phoenix tomorrow.
RT this pic.twitter.com/gXi6fOuzKq
— Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 4, 2020
Trump’s campaign predicts President Trump will win Arizona by 30,000 votes.