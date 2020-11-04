https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-video-man-claiming-burning-stolen-trump-ballots-goes-viral-social-media/

A video is making the rounds on social media of a man claiming to be burning a pile of stolen Trump ballots, but nobody seems to know where it came from.

In the footage, the man claims to have stolen around 80 ballots, before pouring fuel on them and lighting them ablaze.

The video quickly amassed over 160,000 views in about an hour — but nobody seems to know where it came from or what state it took place in.

This Person Filmed Themselves Burning Stolen Trump Ballots… pic.twitter.com/nOszQd8WPG — N̵̨̏͋͝īn̷j̷åS̸̳̮̥̮̱̣̦̈̐̀̎̄͘̕t҉u̷n̷t҉Z̶̨͛̂̐͗̈͐̒͘͝ (@Ninja_StuntZ) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: Voter Fraud in Michigan – Massive Dump of Over 200,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight …Update: Officials Call It a “Typo”

None of the people who have tweeted the video seem to know where the video came from to confirm its authenticity. One of the early posters told TGP that it was sent to them in a group chat.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to what appears to be the account to first tweet the video to ask where they found it. We will update this article if more information becomes available.

If you have information about the origin of this video, please contact TGP, and the police.

UPDATE: President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, has now tweeted the video.

Burning 80 Trump Ballots pic.twitter.com/NGC2naMHhR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

