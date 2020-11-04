http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/faqyWgEYXU4/

Voters in Maricopa County, Arizona, showed up on November 4 to protest at the Maricopa County Elections Department office as allegations of election fraud and irregularities circulate following the November 3 presidential election.

About 150 voters, and potentially more, arrived at the election office to protest. They broke out in chants of “Fox News sucks!” and “Shame on Fox!” after the Fox News Channel called the state of Arizona for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

There remain more than 600,000 votes still uncounted in Arizona, according to state election officials, and Trump only trails Biden by about 14,000 votes. The Trump campaign has said they are confident outstanding votes will help them take the state from Biden.

Voters are planning to gather in multiple swing state counties — including Atlanta, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; Detroit, Michigan; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — demanding open, transparent, and accurate counts of votes.

