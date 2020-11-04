https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/big-trying-steal/
President Trump tweeted out moments ago that he will be making a statement.
President Trump told his supporters, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020