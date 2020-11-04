https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/big-trying-steal/

President Trump tweeted out moments ago that he will be making a statement.

President Trump told his supporters, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”

