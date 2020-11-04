https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/call-bullhit-joe-biden-couldnt-get-10-people-campaign-rally-somehow-breaks-record-candidate-votes-us-history-no-way/

Former VP Joe Biden is week and fragile and old. He couldn’t remember where he was on many occasions. He slurred words and blundered constantly not making sense on many occasions. He was lost.

Below is an example of only one such incidence at a campaign event this summer:

TRENDING: SEVEN Milwaukee Wards Report More Presidential Votes than Registered Voters — State Voter Turnout Is Nearly 90% Which Is Virtually Impossible

As a result Biden’s campaign had no excitement at all. He tried bringing in stars but even that failed with around 30 people at a Biden – Bon Jovi rally a few weeks ago:

Biden’s Bon Jovi “rally” in Dallas, PA was a total flop. A few dozen cars. Here is my #MAGA event a few miles away at the same time – now I fully understand why he won’t leave his basement. #Trump2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/P6TONJ0edy — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 25, 2020

Notice the President’s son Eric Trump had more people at his campaign event the same night only a few miles away from the Biden fiasco.

We also know from our own recording that Biden couldn’t get 10 people at his rallies and sometimes held events with no one in attendance other than approved press (who wouldn’t report on the insanity of his ‘rallies’) and handlers.

But somehow this senile lost old man yesterday set the record for the most votes in US History?

Currently the New York Times reports that Biden received 71.6 million votes to President Trump’s 68 million votes. President Trump set a record for a Republican candidate which was set by President Trump in 2016 at 62 million votes. Barack Obama in 2008 held the record for the most votes before last night with 69.5 million in 2008.

Somehow the Democrats, Big Media, Big Tech and the Deep State want us to believe that Joe Biden set the record in a Presidential race, which he needed to do, in order to beat President Trump. Of course this is another lie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

