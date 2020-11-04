https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/gop-silence-during-trump-election

BlazeTV host Steve Deace is fired up about what he calls a “fake election.” He joined the Glenn Beck Radio Program Wednesday, to explain why he believes a stolen election could bring our nation to Civil War and how we might be watching the beginning stages of a political coup.

“What’s happening here, is the same people that brought you fake news, fake Russian collusion, fake rape allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, fake Ukrainian collusion, fake … doomsday models, and fake polls, have now brought you a fake election. This isn’t about numbers and it’s not about specifics. This is the third and final stage of a plan. This is a coup. That’s what’s going on here,” Steve argued.

Steve explained what he called the “three phases of this election” and how we’re now in the midst of phase three: “blue state chicanery.” He also blasted Republican leadership, saying they “want to be rid of” President Donald Trump and his base, as well as the media’s dishonest election coverage.

“There are nefarious forces at work in this culture that want to remove all the norms, want to remove all the institutions that our Founders gave us,” Steve asserted. “These people want to undo this country. They’re deconstructionists. They’re stained glass shatterers and they want to take all of this away … and we don’t have a political party that represents us. We don’t have a court system we can trust. That’s why so many people turn to somebody like Donald Trump to begin with, because they thought with his money he was independent of this system. He would fight for us. Now you look at what’s happening right now. Where is Mitch McConnell? Still silent. Where is Kevin McCarthy? Still silent. Where are all you Republican Senators and Congressmen? Silent — standing by like Pontius Pilate, waiting for the Democrat Party to do the deed so they can their grimy, Gollum little hands back all over this poor, pathetic excuse for a political party we keep bailing out, to try to bail ourselves out!”

