President Trump spoke with supporters tonight at the White House after the election results came in.

Democrats are challenging the results despite the fact that President Trump is winning, winning, winning!

President Trump correctly called out the liberal media for not calling Georgia or North Carolina.

In Pennsylvania Trump is ahead by nearly 700,000 votes.

In Michigan Trump is ahead by over 300,000 votes.

In Wisconsin Trump is ahead by 120,000 votes.

Decision Desk Calls FLORIDA FOR TRUMP! — Hispanic Vote Goes for Trump in Sunshine State

President Trump told his supporters, “This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we won this election. This is a major fraud on the election. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all of the voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any votes at 4 in the morning. We will win this and as far as I am concerned we already won!”

