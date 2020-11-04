https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/weird-bidens-campaign-lawyer-says-we-won-the-election-yet-all-the-votes-arent-counted-thats-bad-right/

Biden campaign lawyer Bob Baur said this morning that “we’ve won the election” despite ongoing ballots counts in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin:

Well, this is weird. Journos told us last night how bad it was when President Trump declared victory before all the votes were counted. It’s different when a Dem does it?

From the Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh:

Will any media org fact-check Bauer?

Crickets.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...