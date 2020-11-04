https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/weird-bidens-campaign-lawyer-says-we-won-the-election-yet-all-the-votes-arent-counted-thats-bad-right/

Biden campaign lawyer Bob Baur said this morning that “we’ve won the election” despite ongoing ballots counts in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin:

Biden lawyer Bob Bauer: “We’re winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we’re going to defend that election.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Well, this is weird. Journos told us last night how bad it was when President Trump declared victory before all the votes were counted. It’s different when a Dem does it?

No, you don’t get to declare you’ve won the election. https://t.co/1HqqvkqsnH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

From the Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh:

But we were advised that declaring victory was a danger to our democracy. https://t.co/qI7jQ6Rpt1 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 4, 2020

Will any media org fact-check Bauer?

President Trump has falsely attempted to claim victory against Joe Biden, but the presidential race still remains too close to call. An expert explains what to expect from a second Trump term if he does, in fact, win re-election. https://t.co/dxOUs2goZC — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 4, 2020

Crickets.

