What is Going On?

Minnesota and Wisconsin Turnout Was Strangely High This Year

Fred Sauer

Minnesota and Wisconsin, two states controlled by Democrats and which were forecast to be competitive in the 2020 presidential election, had anomalously high turnout relative to nearby states and other competitive states.

2020 Election Results

The two states also had anomalously high turnout relative to the previous four presidential elections.

This is highly suspect.

And even with the high turnout trick Democrats are only 20,000 votes ahead of Donald Trump.

President Trump had a historic night and the criminal left stole it from him and were brazen about it.

They are the new mafia.

Presidential Election Turnout

