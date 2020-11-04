https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-censors-president-trumps-accurate-tweet-questioning-massive-ballot-dump-michigan-went-100-biden/

Big Tech is working with Joe Biden and the Democrats to steal the election from President Trump.

As TGP reported, a very suspicious ballot dump in Michigan in the dead of the night went 100% to Joe Biden.

More than 200,000 ballots suddenly appeared at once and 100% for Joe Biden.

This is fraud.

Notice the vertical line on the graph when this large ballot dump was counted for Joe Biden.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

President Trump on Wednesday questioned the obvious fraud in Michigan and Twitter censored his tweet.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

