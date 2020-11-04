https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-censors-president-trumps-accurate-tweet-questioning-massive-ballot-dump-michigan-went-100-biden/

Big Tech is working with Joe Biden and the Democrats to steal the election from President Trump.

As TGP reported, a very suspicious ballot dump in Michigan in the dead of the night went 100% to Joe Biden.

More than 200,000 ballots suddenly appeared at once and 100% for Joe Biden.

This is fraud.

Notice the vertical line on the graph when this large ballot dump was counted for Joe Biden.

OK. So both Michigan AND Wisconsin have VERTICAL LINES where Biden votes are injected in. WTF pic.twitter.com/YJBrZpVfYA — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

President Trump on Wednesday questioned the obvious fraud in Michigan and Twitter censored his tweet.

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The post “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?” – Twitter Censors President Trump’s Accurate Tweet Questioning Massive Ballot Dump in Michigan That Went 100% For Biden appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

