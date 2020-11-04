https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/election-close-call-nevada-officials-announce-will-pause-releasing-new-totals-24-hours/
Nevada officials announced they will pause releasing new totals for another 24 hours.
Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by 8,000 votes.
So election officials announced they will not release any more totals for 24 hours.
It’s not clear how this helps the process.
With Nevada elections results too close to call the morning after Election Day, there is going to be a one-day pause in the releasing of any new vote totals.
https://t.co/7PlvgQWhSR
— Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) November 4, 2020
Nothing to see hear. Move along…https://t.co/1UMhTuPMrf
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 4, 2020
