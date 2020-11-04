https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/election-close-call-nevada-officials-announce-will-pause-releasing-new-totals-24-hours/

Nevada officials announced they will pause releasing new totals for another 24 hours.

Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by 8,000 votes.

So election officials announced they will not release any more totals for 24 hours.
It’s not clear how this helps the process.

TRENDING: BOOM! Breaking: Decision Desk Calls FLORIDA FOR TRUMP! — Hispanic Vote Goes for Trump in Sunshine State

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...