Some often-overlooked constitutional passages could affect the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election, while also illustrating the difficulty of following the Constitution’s text.

What, if after all the waiting, it ends in a tie: 269-269 electoral votes. Who wins then — President TrumpDonald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election ‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ MORE or Joe Biden Joe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE?

Like everything else in 2020 and our “age of rage,” the answer can be a bit convoluted.

First of all, there has to be a real tie — no frauds, no hoaxes. That is, we must have the most accurate final count. That means no ballot-box stuffing or cemetery votes (i.e., old-school election thievery) or doctoring of the totals by sophisticated cyber means (requiring at least the tech talent of a Russian disinformation agent in his bedroom in New Jersey).

And President Trump is right about one thing: The time for filing a valid vote ended on Tuesday at midnight. Somebody in one of the toss-up states is claimed to have dreamed up calling voters who cast an invalid ballot (remember hanging chads and overvotes and undervotes in Florida, circa 2000?) to enable them, post-Election Day, to be recast as a do-over. That is just plumb-dumb, not to mention undemocratic.

A valid final count, then, is the first step. In normal times, the Electoral College electors guided by that accurate vote would meet in their respective states and cast their electoral vote for whomever won the majority vote in their state. (It is often incorrectly argued that the Electoral College, as originally designed, disregards the majority’s will. Not true; the electoral vote is keyed to the majority within states, not the majority in the country altogether. Why? Because we are not a singular sovereignty. The United States is made up of 50 distinct sovereignties, plus whatever is going on in Puerto Rico and D.C. The Founders thought this federalism principle very important, and it is.)

That electoral vote, now presumed to be accurately counted, is sent off to the president of the Senate (Who’s that? Hint: He stands next to President Trump) who opens the electoral vote in the presence of the members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

And here is where it gets even more interesting.

If the electors have been faithful, their electoral vote should be the same 269-269 tie we may have had at the end of Election Day and the beginning of Litigation Month(s). There being no winner, the choice of president would devolve upon the House of Representatives — but the House would not vote as individual representatives; instead, it would vote as state delegations. Each state, from abundantly populated California to “Is anybody home?” Indiana, would get the same one vote — which would throw the analysts for a loop. Instead of repeating over and over the swing-state importance of Pennsylvania’s vote-counting polka, or the extraordinary resilience of Michigan’s governor in staring down a “militia” exercising their Second Amendment rights to end the First Amendment rights of their neighbors, the analysts would have to analyze a whole different data set, explaining how individual Democrats in Republican states, and vice versa, would bargain with each other to reach agreement over for whom that state would cast its single vote. Good luck with that.

But, assuming this is possible, the person receiving the majority of the state votes would win. So would that be Biden or Trump, or — surprise, surprise — a third person?

That’s right: The 12th Amendment, ratified in 1804, provides that in the event of neither Biden nor Trump getting a majority from the electors, the House shall choose “from the persons having the highest numbers not exceeding three on the list of those voted for as President.”

The possibility of a No. 3 taking the prize is remote, certainly, but it is hardly in disregard of the text of the Constitution itself. Nevertheless, there are scholarly arguments that might be made suggesting the 20th Amendment modifies the 12th Amendment in a way that eliminates what the clear text of the Constitution still provides — namely, a third choice. In addition, there are quirky questions, such as: Is it the old lame-duck Congress or the newly elected Congress that chooses from the three highest vote-getters? The Constitution does provide that the new House is to be seated at noon on Jan. 3, 2021. The 20th Amendment provides that if the House (new or old) has not selected a president by Jan. 20, 2021, the vice president-elect “shall act as president.”

But then, if the House does choose the candidate standing behind Door No. 3, who is that person’s vice president? Let’s say the third highest vote-getter was Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersChabot wins tough race in Ohio Cardi B says she got up early to vote for Biden in person Teens turn to TikTok to boost Biden MORE (I-Vt.); could Bernie, in a moment of great Democratic forgiveness, choose, say, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election On The Trail: Deeply divided nation shows blue islands in a red sea Biden wins Arizona MORE as his VP?

Uncertain? Indeed. It would be code-blue originalism in the Supreme Court emergency room if, that is, all the ICUs weren’t already so tragically overflowing.

Justice Barrett, call your office.

Douglas Kmiec is professor emeritus of constitutional law at Pepperdine University School of Law and founder of the Notre Dame Journal of Law, Ethics and Public Policy. He served as the U.S. ambassador to Malta from 2009 to 2011 and headed the Office of Legal Counsel during the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. Follow him on Twitter @dougkmiec.

