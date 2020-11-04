https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-why-did-they-cover-up-the-windows-at-detroits-absentee-ballot-counting-center/
The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku
— Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020
My wife just sent this video of Detroit election workers cheering every time a @migop attorney is removed from the TCF Center, where absentee ballot counting is happening. She says they do this every time they eject a GOP poll watcher & that Dem watchers outnumber GOP 3:1. pic.twitter.com/Sx1aHCoChY
— Aric Nesbitt (@aricnesbitt) November 4, 2020
Some of the windows remain blocked off. I asked a few people who taped them up and why, no clear answer. A few poll challengers / workers tell us they feel there wasn’t a fair number of repubs and dems in this room. Sec of State’s office gave us this reponse: pic.twitter.com/un1RyFTUJj
— Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020