New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks is in the midst of an epiphany:

First Sally Kohn realizes that not everyone lives in her liberal bubble, now this from David Brooks … what is happening?

Ha! We look forward to the reports.

Too bad most of Brooks’ colleagues at the New York Times and in the media don’t seem to think that failing to accurately capture the rightward half of the country is a problem.

Excellent point. Media liberals have had countless opportunities to not be partisan hacks and have squandered them at pretty much every turn.

