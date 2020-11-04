https://noqreport.com/2020/11/04/why-is-the-left-deliberately-trying-to-provoke-a-war-with-obvious-ballot-box-chicanery/

To say that BlazeTV host Steve Deace is animated over the current situation would be an understatement. He discusses the situation with Glenn Beck and then gets to the point, one that many others have been contemplating. That this is going to end up being the last option in the sequence:

“There are four boxes to be used in the defense of liberty: soap, ballot, jury, and cartridge.”

The nation’s socialist left is trying to take the first three away, leaving but one option. But it’s becoming clear that is worse than that – far worse. The left isn’t just trying to steal the election, they are making it obvious to everyone with delayed counts and odd excuses, going beyond mere electoral theft to outright provocation.

Everyone has known for months if not years this would be the most important election in the history of our Constitutional Republic. The national socialist media repeatedly stated that we wouldn’t know the winner on election day. That with all of the mass ballot mailing, it was going to take days if not weeks to determine the results because they couldn’t start counting those ballots until that time.

Given those circumstances, why didn’t election officials have several shifts of personnel at the ready to count the ballots on Election Day? Why did some decide to go home for naptime while others played custody games storing away the boxes of ballots to be counted later? The entire country is on edge, so why did they take those actions to ramp up the stress? Why are they taking these deliberate actions?

Why is the left making it obvious that they are stealing the election?

Looking at events of the past day or so it is clear they aren’t just trying to steal the election, they are being obvious about it to provoke a reaction. In short, their objective is to not only steal the election but make it obvious to provoke a reaction. This of course is a common tactic of the left – cause a reaction such as they can blame the pro-liberty right for the resulting chaos.

