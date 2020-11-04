https://www.theblaze.com/news/wisconsin-elections-commissioner-says-all-ballots-have-been-counted-biden-is-up-by-20k-votes-in-the-state

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears poised to win Wisconsin, a key battleground state that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Late Wednesday morning, the state’s elections commission director, Meagan Wolfe informed NBC News that “all of the ballots have indeed been counted” and that the commission is “not seeing that there’s any counties that haven’t posted their results on their websites.”

As Wolfe made the statement, Biden was leading Trump in the state by a tiny margin of just over 20,000 votes — 1,630,396 to 1,609,879, according to the Associated Press.

TheBlaze reached out to Wolfe for confirmation on the results, but has not yet received a reply.

There were reports early Wednesday that some 13,000 ballots in Outagamie and Calumet counties had been misprinted and still needed to be counted. Trump won both of those counties in 2016. However, even if for some reason they are not reflected in the current reported count, the numbers for Trump would not be enough to close the gap.

Should the results stand, Biden would claim an important victory in the Rust Belt and disrupt another pathway for the incumbent to secure 270 Electoral College votes and earn re-election. Trump, who won Wisconsin in 2016 by a similarly narrow margin — roughly 27,000 votes — was hoping to sweep the Midwest en route to victory.

Trump held a lead in the state Tuesday night before a large swath of absentee ballots were counted in the Milwaukee and Green Bay areas and the outcome changed. A similar trend is taking place in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Given the narrow margin of victory and allegations of fraudulent activity, the Trump campaign has defiantly protested the outcomes in the Midwestern states, Wisconsin included.

It should be noted, then, that because the final tally is within 1% — at least as it stands now — under Wisconsin law, a recount can be requested.

Shortly after this story published, the Trump campaign announced they would formally request a recount.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

