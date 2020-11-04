https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-is-headed-to-a-recount-territory-says-trump-campaign-manager_3565252.html

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said Wisconsin—which could be decided by mere thousands of votes—could be headed to a recount. Stepien told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday that the state and other states like it are in “recount territory,” adding that the race is “tight” within a “1 percent” margin. Meanwhile, the campaign is confident Trump will win Nevada when all “legal ballots” are tallied, he added. “If we count all legal ballots, the president wins,” he said. It came as Trump wrote on Twitter that it is “VERY STRANGE” that votes have begun to come in for rival Joe Biden in after he was “leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled.” Trump, meanwhile, said earlier in the day that the campaign “will be going to U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.” “We don’t want them …

