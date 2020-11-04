https://babylonbee.com/news/with-hispanics-leaning-republican-democrats-now-calling-for-a-southern-border-wall/

With Hispanics Leaning Republican, Democrats Begin Calling For A Southern Border Wall

4.4kShares 3.4k Share

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Many historically Democratic counties that are heavily Hispanic went for Trump in the election. Because of this, Democrats are now calling for a wall along the Southern border to keep more Latinos from immigrating to the United States.

“People are sneaking in through our porous southern border and doing the most horrible things imaginable, such as voting for Trump,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “We must build a wall to keep these Hispanics out because they are a threat to our democracy now that they no longer can be counted on to vote Democrat every time. We think a big, giant wall is just the thing to prevent these future Republican voters from coming to our country.”

She was asked if a border wall is still racist and xenophobic and replied, “We have to build it to find out if it’s racist.”

“It’s just so scary to see so many Hispanics voting Republican,” said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I mean, I’m Hispanic, so that means there’s an increased chance of me being a Republican.” Ocasio-Cortez then gasped and clutched her face. “I could start hating my socialism!”

Democrats also say they will stop calling Hispanics “Latinx,” as they no longer deserve that very special term they made for them.