THE STEAL IS ON–

President Trump outperformed his 2016 totals in Wisconsin by 200,000 votes!!

That is a MASSIVE NUMBER!!

It was a HUGE Victory for President Trump in Wisconsin!

This is a HUGE NUMBER!

TRENDING: Voter Fraud in Michigan – Massive Dump of Over 200,000 Ballots for Biden All the Sudden Appear Overnight

Last night President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Overnight Joe Biden crept to a lead in Wisconsin but one Internet sleuth showed that this was due to fraud:

I mean LOOK at this graph for Wisconsin I’ll zoom in just so you can see the part where Biden votes came out of NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/MPVxTWxjcZ — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

“Milwaukee was supposed to report at 1am. Than they delayed until 2pm. Than delayed until 3am. At 3:30am, Biden over comes a 4.1 lead.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5TBvxL9 — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) November 4, 2020

UPDATE— It now appears Wisconsin has a serious situation!

According to Mike Coudrey there are more votes than voters in Wisconsin.

This is how Democrats nullified Trump’s record night!

BREAKING: Wisconsin has more votes than people who are registered to vote. Total number of registered voters: 3,129,000 Total number of votes cast:

3,239,920 This is direct evidence of fraud. pic.twitter.com/dLBMH9Njs2 — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 4, 2020

We dug further and found from the official Wisconsin website there are 3,684,726 active registered voters.

So — We are supposed to believe Wisconsin had an 88% turnout!! Something NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN US HISTORY!

And they’re still counting votes.

And this did not include the additional votes to other candidates.

It should be clear the Democrats are stealing Trump’s record night in Wisconsin!

