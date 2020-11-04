https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wow-steal-last-nights-ballot-dump-wisconsin-88-voter-turnout-higher-either-new-record-horsesht/

THE STEAL IS ON–

President Trump outperformed his 2016 totals in Wisconsin by 200,000 votes!!

That is a MASSIVE NUMBER!!

It was a HUGE Victory for President Trump in Wisconsin!

This is a HUGE NUMBER!

Last night President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead. 

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

Overnight Joe Biden crept to a lead in Wisconsin but one Internet sleuth showed that this was due to fraud:

Milwaukee also had some shady actions and delayed reporting:

UPDATE— It now appears Wisconsin has a serious situation!

According to Mike Coudrey there are more votes than voters in Wisconsin.
This is how Democrats nullified Trump’s record night!

We dug further and found from the official Wisconsin website there are 3,684,726 active registered voters.

So — We are supposed to believe Wisconsin had an 88% turnout!!  Something NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN US HISTORY!

And they’re still counting votes.

And this did not include the additional votes to other candidates.

It should be clear the Democrats are stealing Trump’s record night in Wisconsin!

