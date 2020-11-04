https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/wtf-nikole-hannah-jones-and-wapos-eugene-scott-bond-over-their-mutual-racist-disgust-for-conservative-minority-voters/

Last night, 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones promised a piece explaining how “white Cubans” aren’t real Latinos, which in turn explains why they might support Donald Trump:

One day after this election is over I am going to write a piece about how Latino is a contrived ethnic category that artificially lumps white Cubans with Black Puerto Ricans and Indigenous Guatemalans and helps explains why Latinos support Trump at the second highest rate. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 4, 2020

In the meantime, looks like we’ll just have to content ourselves with discourse like this between Jones and Washington Post reporter Eugene Scott:

These days, I am reminded quite often that you do not have to be white to support white supremacy. — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) November 4, 2020

Also, whiteness is not static and it is expandable when necessary. A lot of folks we don’t think of as white think of themselves as white because the lines have never been entirely clear. That’s the beauty of white supremacy — it is extremely adaptable. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 4, 2020

Was just discussing this. Some people get disappointed bc people they don’t view as White view themselves as White. But the truth is whether they view them as White or not is irrelevant – especially if ultimately they end up voting the way that White people historically vote. — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) November 4, 2020

Here are two purported journalists openly engaging in some pretty racist talk about minority voters who don’t buy into leftism, and we’re not supposed to even bat an eye.

What a time to be alive.

“Anybody can be white if they don’t think like they should!” https://t.co/QQnKIBAk7Q — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 4, 2020

“…expandable when necessary.” Like when Latinos vote red in FL, they’re white! Problem solved, narrative restored! https://t.co/dlUJ6RntIz — Adam Zukaitis (@adazuk) November 4, 2020

Just imagine the mind capable of such a thought. This tweet may be the greatest – and dumbest – tweet ever written. https://t.co/jYA2sQuawj pic.twitter.com/8gBnRWttMt — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) November 4, 2020

“The fact that ordinary people don’t fit in to this category we made up is actually proof that we’re right, not wrong.” https://t.co/tZiDJ3ZzjO — Billy Swagspeare 2020 (@bswagspeare) November 4, 2020

Few folks more racist than @nhannahjones on this website. https://t.co/zb1RHqnXAD — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020

this psychopath wants to teach your children https://t.co/bfPJQasVVn — Nathan Klein (@NathanKleinDC) November 4, 2020

And they’ll get away with it.

I don’t get these people, Trump does far better than expected, and they still double that it’s all racism. No reflection upon themselves whatsoever. — Neville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 4, 2020

And as long as they’re given the green light to get away with it, they have absolutely no incentive to reflect upon themselves or upon anything at all.

