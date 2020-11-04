https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/wtf-nikole-hannah-jones-and-wapos-eugene-scott-bond-over-their-mutual-racist-disgust-for-conservative-minority-voters/

Last night, 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones promised a piece explaining how “white Cubans” aren’t real Latinos, which in turn explains why they might support Donald Trump:

In the meantime, looks like we’ll just have to content ourselves with discourse like this between Jones and Washington Post reporter Eugene Scott:

Here are two purported journalists openly engaging in some pretty racist talk about minority voters who don’t buy into leftism, and we’re not supposed to even bat an eye.

What a time to be alive.

And they’ll get away with it.

And as long as they’re given the green light to get away with it, they have absolutely no incentive to reflect upon themselves or upon anything at all.

