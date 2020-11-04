https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa41370e8e815112bc53fd9
A woman who angrily screamed at and spit on a cop was among 50 protesters arrested in NYC as violence erupted….
The United States hit a sobering milestone on Wednesday, surpassing 100,000 new daily cases of Covid-19. …
Diana Hawatmeh, 39, and her 12-year-old son, Joseph were killed in a shooting in Nevada involving her neighbor, Jason Neo Bourne, which also injured her 16-year-old daughter, Yasmeen….
The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a request by news media groups seeking school records of the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last year before being killed by police…
A Minnesota judge has declined defense requests to move the trial of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, and also ruled that all four would be tried in a single proceedin…