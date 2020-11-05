https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/118-year-old-dead-detroit-man-voted-for-biden/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
ANOTHER ANOTHER ONE: Apparently Donna Brydges (born in 1901) voted via absentee ballot in Mason County, Michigan. That would make her 119 years old!
More #deadvoters #stopthesteal https://t.co/fZN3vffXci pic.twitter.com/Sk6j50BpHp
— Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020
ANOTHER ONE: Apparently June Aiken (born in 1900) voted via absentee ballot in Jackson County, Michigan. That would make them 120 years old!
Born in 1900!! https://t.co/Pt6g0PpljJ pic.twitter.com/BPOXsLXIRy
— Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020
Biden voters are much more motivated than I originally imagined. William here came back from the grave to support his candidate. @Wizard_Predicts pic.twitter.com/F4NIoruRoS
— Juan Andres Caro (@realJuanCaro) November 5, 2020