https://disrn.com/news/12-christians-killed-and-many-kidnapped-by-boko-haram/

Boko Haram militants under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau have attacked Takulashi village near Chibok, killing 12 and kidnapping others.

Six gun trucks filled with insurgents entered the village and started shooting on Sunday, killing 12 Christians and burning down multiple homes and businesses. As the attack ended, the group kidnapped several women and children.

According to Rev. Zakariya Musa, nine of the 12 people killed were members of his Nigerian church, the Church of the Brethren. One of the other victims was a pastor of another church, and the other two were killed while trying to protect their community members.

🔦 In the past 10 years, Boko Haram has attacked Christians and their communities across Northern Nigeria. The terrorist group has killed more than 50,000 people and displaced millions of others, many of whom were Christians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

