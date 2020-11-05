https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2020/11/06/2nd-week-november-2020-n1127961
Nov 5 2020 09:00
It’s amazing how many resources were used to take down a man (and not down yet) described as unfit and a moron. The explanation for the massive disparity in force is that there is something wrong with the population. What happens if the elite someone they frankly admire as competent? Andrew Sullivan writes:
Trump just proved that all our fears about his utter indifference to liberal democracy were and are valid. Pathological narcissism and delusion. Unfit. Always was.