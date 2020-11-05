https://www.theepochtimes.com/5-key-states-are-still-counting-as-trump-calls-for-recount-in-wisconsin_3567099.html

The race for the presidency is still on. There are at least 5 key states that are still counting. And Trump has called for a recount in Wisconsin.

All eyes are on the largest county in Arizona, Maricopa. Joe Biden was 74,000 votes ahead there, but Trump is gaining ground. If the president gets 57 percent of the remaining vote there, there’s a good chance he’ll win Arizona. In the last batch of results, he got exactly 57 percent. So it will come down to the wire.

From NTD News

