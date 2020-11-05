https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/abc-news-reportedly-confuses-atlanta-georgia-with-tbilisi-georgia/
ABC News reportedly used stock footage of voters from a recent election in Tbilisi, Georgia in a broadcast on voters in Atlanta, Georgia:
.@ABC mistakes #Atlanta, GA to the republic of #Georgia while reporting #elections
On the right you can see N55 public school in Tbilisi. pic.twitter.com/6mqtulgDFn
— Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) November 5, 2020
Can’t make this up:
I guess you just search for stock pictures “election” and “Georgia” https://t.co/mMomzxC6jp
— Alexandre Afonso (@alexandreafonso) November 5, 2020
From an Atlanta journo ==>
This is worse than mispronouncing DeKalb or Houston counties … https://t.co/UZ1ImUoa7t
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 5, 2020
Don’t give them any ideas:
Wait till they learn there’s another St. Petersburg than the one in Florida https://t.co/ZWG3ga7k3F
— Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) November 5, 2020
Also, this could be the only coverage of Georgia’s actual elections:
Finally the US media covers this past week’s elections in Georgia the country https://t.co/q0ZFLhdvql
— Emily 🥯 Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) November 5, 2020
