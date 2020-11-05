https://www.dailywire.com/news/actress-janelle-monae-everyone-who-supported-trump-should-burn

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe wants to get Medieval on Trump supporters of all races and colors.

In a now-deleted tweet posted on Wednesday, the “Hidden Figures” star said that all people who voted for Trump should “burn.”

“F**k Donald Tromp [sic] and every American citizen, celebrity, white woman, black man, ETC who supported him burnnnnnnnnnn,” she tweeted.

“I’m not going down the list for y’all you do the research and see who gave him millions of votes,” she added in another now-deleted tweet.

Screenshot:

Janelle Monáe is hardly the only celebrity to have such an intense reaction to the election. Actor John Leguizamo said the state of Florida is “dead to me.”

“Florida is dead to me! Let the lemmings drive their golf carts into the ocean!” he tweeted after Florida was called for President Trump.

Florida is dead to me! Let the lemmings drive their golf carts into the ocean! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 4, 2020

In 2018, during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Janelle Monáe came out as “pansexual.”

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women ― I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf***er,” she said, adding that she first considered herself bisexual before coming into “pansexuality.” “And I was like ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she said.

On the issue of minorities voting for Trump – which Monáe seemed particularly incensed about – commentators have been scratching their heads in the days following the election to understand how he made such solid gains. On Thursday, Al Sharpton of MSNBC said that Trump successfully appealed to the entrepreneurial spirit in those communities, admonishing Democrats for not doing the same.

“He has done better than, in my judgment, he should have with Black men and Hispanics, which means that we’ve got to really look in the civil rights community, both on the Latino and the African American side, on a real conversation in our communities on what it is to be different in terms of being entrepreneurial aspirants and being fair in terms of how we look from the whole,” Sharpton said on “Morning Joe.”

“I think he appealed to some that wanted to feel that they had to be a certain kind of way to be aspirational and that you can be that and still be centrists,” he continued.

As NBC News reported, President Trump was largely carried over the line in Florida by Cuban-Americans:

From the time President Donald Trump took office, he focused on the Latino vote in Florida, and according to figures coming out of the state, it paid off on Election Day, especially in Miami-Dade County, the most populous in the state. Around 55 percent of Florida’s Cuban-American vote went to Trump, according to NBC News exit polls, while 30 percent of Puerto Ricans and 48 percent of “other Latinos” backed Trump. Trump won the coveted battleground state with its 29 electoral votes. Trump drastically improved his support in Miami-Dade County, going from 333,999 votes in 2016 to at least 529,16 votes this year. Biden, however, wasn’t able to grow Democratic support in the county. Clinton got 624,146 votes there in 2016 and with 95 percent of the vote tallied, Biden had 613,086.

In the election overall, more Latino voters supported President Trump in 2020 than they did in 2016.

“Biden also lost support among Latino voters in Georgia and Ohio, important states to capturing the White House,” reported CNN. “The former vice president was up only about 16 percentage points in Georgia and about 24 points in Ohio, compared to Clinton’s margin of 40 percentage points and 41 points in Georgia and Ohio, respectively.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

