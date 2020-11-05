https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-criminal-referral-sent-to-william-barr-with-3062-cases-of-voter-fraud/

Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV. — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

Nevada GOP Sends Criminal Referral to Justice Department About ‘Instances of Voter Fraud’

he Nevada Republican Party announced Thursday evening that its legal team has sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding alleged voter fraud in the Silver State’s 2020 presidential election and predicted the number of instances of fraud will grow in the coming days.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada GOP’s official account wrote on Twitter. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

The announcement comes hours after the Trump campaign filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas in an effort to halt the counting of what it described was “illegal votes” in Nevada. The campaign alleges deceased individuals and nonresidents cast ballots in the state’s election.

Fox News reports: “The Trump campaign alleges there are “tens of thousands” of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents. The campaign said it is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every “legal“ vote is counted and that no “illegal” votes are counted.”

“We are confident that when all legal votes are tallied — and only legal votes are tallied — President Trump will win the state of Nevada,” Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said in a statement to Fox News.

NV ballots for kids?

4 MAIL votes cast in Washoe Co by people UNDER-18! 1 Dem & 3 NP Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility… The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but… they can’t legally vote! pic.twitter.com/PAuUyzgj5D — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

Were you registered to vote in Nevada and moved? Ensure you weren’t sent a mail-in ballot that could potentially be voted at: https://t.co/5EaTiZ8YRO — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 5, 2020

A grieving family now has to deal with voter fraud- Tamara speaks emotionally about finding that someone voted using her deceased grandmother’s identity. pic.twitter.com/sVXsMqwBc8 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

