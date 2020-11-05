https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/all-info-is-verified-by-using-obituary-data-adam-housley-looks-into-the-dead-requesting-absentee-ballots/

We’ve all heard stories about the dead voting Democrat, but Adam Housley is reporting that people who work in funeral homes in Pennsylvania have reached out to him with their stories, and they seem to check out.

1/3 While the Trump team should not push to invalidate votes that have yet to be counted, but were cast fairly…we also need to investigate reports. Again..don’t take em/tweet em because you THINK they may be true. I have now found something in Pennsylvania — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 5, 2020

This tweet’s only been up for less than a half-hour, so Twitter hasn’t gotten around to censoring it yet.

2/3 I have personally spoken with people who work at funeral homes in Pennsylvania because they reached out to me. A quick search revealed that 13 individuals they’ve buried in last few months…7 were sent mail in ballots on 9/28. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 5, 2020

3/3 Also an 87 year old man applied online for absentee ballot 5 days AFTER his death. “Adam if we were able to find this many so quickly, it gives me great concern.” All info is verified by using obituary data on funeral home websites for DOB and the PA Voter Services website — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 5, 2020

Housley’s able to look into it and back up the claims; maybe the board of elections could do something similar?

I guess I need to add to my will who I want to vote for. — John F. Walker (@Xenuprime) November 5, 2020

We know that Biden is crushing the 115-125 age demographic and the corpse vote. — GrowtesqueLogic (@dschlopes) November 5, 2020

Absolutely must be investigated. If for no other reason than confidence in election integrity. — Lou Brandeis (@LouBrandeis) November 5, 2020

Regardless of who they voted for that should question the entire results — Crie (@ailliwre) November 5, 2020

If passports and licenses can be forged and look absolutely legit, please don’t tell me mail in ballots can’t be the same and easier to do. It’s a no brainer. — Scott Osborn (@hodown812) November 5, 2020

In such a charged environment, why wouldn’t there be a premium on transparency? Do some statistical auditing to estimate how robust this is to fraud? Publish where there’s significant jumps in vote rates Vs history, let the Republican rep view the count: why not Max transparency? — Thomas Bourgeois (@ThomasBourgeo18) November 5, 2020

Absolutely. All Americans lose, no matter which candidate they support. Transparency ensures a free and fair election. Democracy dies in darkness. — ConnieB85 (@ConnieB85) November 5, 2020

Why wouldn’t everyone want complete transparency? Our country will always be divided because of dems refusal to be transparent. — In Love With the USA & David (@RitaPit59756941) November 5, 2020

Same stuff going on here in Georgia except with regular voters. Someone requested an absentee ballot in my husband’s name. Elections cancelled it when we went and voted in person. 😮🤔 — Caroline Knapp (@caycay77) November 5, 2020

The DOJ is asking for all credible knowledge to be sent to them, they will now investigate. — TrumpLady⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@trump_gigi) November 5, 2020

I don’t care WHO they voted for. The dead shouldn’t vote and people who commit this fraud should be jailed. — Notorious DE (@DragonEmpress4) November 5, 2020

A lot of people are pointing to this tweet:

Turns out 118 year old “William Bradley” voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan. William Bradley died in 1984. How long has this been going on? Try it for yourself: https://t.co/UWupRTi0Rw pic.twitter.com/aOLSe1DXJo — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

Here’s me plugging it in.. pic.twitter.com/EtzD0A4fwJ — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

So, I looked into this. William Bradley, who passed away in 1984, has a son with the same name that lives at the same address. The son submitted an application for an absentee ballot, but it was never sent. The “father” received and returned the ballot. Clerical error or fraud? pic.twitter.com/s1ngtBunob — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) November 5, 2020

Housley retweeted this:

Having been an international election observer, including in places like El Salvador, I must say that the 2020 American election fails the standard in several states for clean ballot counting. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) November 5, 2020

Related:

‘Very disturbing’: People have thoughts about this video taken outside Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center https://t.co/gLcqv3EZfE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 4, 2020

