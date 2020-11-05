https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/all-info-is-verified-by-using-obituary-data-adam-housley-looks-into-the-dead-requesting-absentee-ballots/

We’ve all heard stories about the dead voting Democrat, but Adam Housley is reporting that people who work in funeral homes in Pennsylvania have reached out to him with their stories, and they seem to check out.

This tweet’s only been up for less than a half-hour, so Twitter hasn’t gotten around to censoring it yet.

Housley’s able to look into it and back up the claims; maybe the board of elections could do something similar?

A lot of people are pointing to this tweet:

Housley retweeted this:

