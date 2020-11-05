http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HN6a4xqrv9o/

Antifa protesters shouted chants of, “No Borders. No Walls. No U.S.A. at all,” during a demonstration in Denver, CO, on Wednesday evening.

One sign held by marchers read, “DEATH to FASCISM AND the LIBERALISM THAT ENABLES IT.” Another had the message, “DEATH TO FASCISM” with Antifa A-letter symbols.

WATCH:

Antifa takes to the streets in Denver, Colorado as they chant “No borders. No walls. No USA at all.” pic.twitter.com/f79I58ZZhM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2020

A song with the lyrics “fuck the police” is audible in another video showing masked protesters vandalizing a building with spray paint.

A left-wing Twitter account shared images of leftists in Denver burning a President Donald Trump campaign flag and thin blue line-themed U.S. flag.

Thin blue line flag pic.twitter.com/yEuNYQRZY2 — colorado people’s press (@colpeoplespress) November 5, 2020

Some group let me take a video of burning thin blue line and trump flag pic.twitter.com/2WBTbh2U8w — colorado people’s press (@colpeoplespress) November 5, 2020

Protesters burning flags did a question-and-answer chant, with one leftist asking, “Whose land?”, and others replying, “Indigenous land!”.

In September, former Vice President Joe Biden said, “Antifa is an idea, not an organization,” during a debate with President Donald Trump, denying the organizational dimension of the left-wing group.

