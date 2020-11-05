https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-attorney-general-opens-inquiry-into-sharpie-ballot-complaints_3566647.html
Arizona’s top law enforcement official on Wednesday opened an inquiry into complaints regarding Sharpies at polling locations. Hundreds of people filed complaints with Mark Brnovich, a Republican, prompting his office to demand answers from a Maricopa County election official as to what happened. “Voters are concerned that the use of Sharpies may have caused ballots to be rejected, spoiled, or cancelled,” Michael Catlett, deputy solicitor general, wrote in the letter. To investigate the complaints, Maricopa County Director of Elections Day Scott Jarrett was told to provide written answers by noon on Thursday. Brnovich’s office wondered in which voting centers Sharpies were provided to voters, how many ballots were rejected because ink from a marker bled through to the reverse side of the ballot, and about the process for cancelling ballots. Claims from voters that using Sharpies led to their ballots being canceled spread widely on social media. The Maricopa County …