Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar has reportedly been denied entry into the Maricopa County Elections Center as ballots are being counted.

A large pro-Trump rally to “Protect the Vote” is currently taking place outside.

The crowd has been growing and chanting support for President Trump — and shame on Fox News for calling the state for Joe Biden before all votes were counted.

The margin in Arizona is razor thin — and President Trump still has a chance to take it.

Rep. Gosar is also calling for patriots to rally there on Friday at 10 a.m.

The rally is ongoing. The Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the situation progresses.

