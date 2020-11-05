https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-rep-paul-gosar-denied-entry-maricopa-county-elections-center-ballots-counted/

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar has reportedly been denied entry into the Maricopa County Elections Center as ballots are being counted.

A large pro-Trump rally to “Protect the Vote” is currently taking place outside.

.@RepGosar has been denied entry into the Maricopa County elections center. pic.twitter.com/gg64viCKn0 — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) November 5, 2020

The president had our backs. Now we have his. Count all votes. Patriots meet now. State Capitol. By the liberty bell. ⁦@Cernovich⁩ pic.twitter.com/qRUddZy4Gi — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 5, 2020

We have left the Maricopa Election Center. Staff there says they have NOT been evacuated & will stay there until they post results. That being said, as our crew left the crowd of protestors claiming the vote was being stolen from the president had grown larger & louder. @NBCNews — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 5, 2020

Congressman Paul Gosar in the middle of this protest outside the county recorder’s office. Protestors, many armed, talking about debunked Sharpie conspiracy. Some chanting “count the vote.” County deputies now clearing reporters from the lobby out of caution. #12News pic.twitter.com/3yyMBiF3dU — JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) November 5, 2020

The crowd has been growing and chanting support for President Trump — and shame on Fox News for calling the state for Joe Biden before all votes were counted.

The margin in Arizona is razor thin — and President Trump still has a chance to take it.

Rep. Gosar is also calling for patriots to rally there on Friday at 10 a.m.

Call to action: we need all red blooded American patriots at the rally to protect the vote and protect our president. Friday 11/6/20

10:00 am

MARICOPA County election center Stop the Left from stealing this election. #Election2020 #ArizonaforTrump @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/GapCwsLBBt — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 4, 2020

The rally is ongoing. The Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the situation progresses.

