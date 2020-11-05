https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/as-many-as-6000-illegal-votes-identified-in-nevada.html/

President Trump is on track to take Nevada. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.

