British luxury automaker Bentley Motors announced Thursday its model line-up will be fully electric in a decade.

Reuters reported the announcement came as the auto industry adapts to tighter emissions limits in Europe and China.

The 100-year-old company owned by Germany’s Volkswagen said it’s launching two plug-in hybrids next year as part of its “Beyond100” strategy to accelerate the development of electrified models, according to Reuters.

Bentley’s only plug-in hybrid currently is the Bentayga SUV, CNBC noted.

“The future of Bentley will be fully electric,” Bentley chief engineer Matthias Rabe said at the London event outlining the carmaker’s future direction, CNBC reported.

According to CNBC, other automakers promise they’re also planning to move away from vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines in exchange for electric.

“Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury,” Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement, the news outlet reported.

Hallmark also reported the carmaker is “in a position” where it could be breakeven after disruptions in operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’s not guaranteed but that’s clearly our mission,” Hallmark said, adding the company should achieve 10,000 sales this year.

It sold 11,006 vehicles last year, CNBC reported.

