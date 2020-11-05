https://www.dailywire.com/news/bet-co-founder-another-trump-term-good-for-black-americans

As President Trump gains more ground with black Americans, particularly black men, BET co-founder Robert Johnson says that another four years would be great for black America.

Speaking with CNBC, Johnson, who previously signaled he would vote for Trump in the 2020 election, said that Trump’s focus on building the economy and creating jobs strongly benefits the black community.

“I’m not fearful that a Trump reelection is going to be an assault on the political, cultural, social eights of black Americans,” Johnson said. “It didn’t show up in the past four years in terms of economic opportunity, and so, today, I don’t see what the black community has gotten over the past eight years of Democratic leadership.”

Black Americans overwhelmingly vote Democrat every election cycle, but Johnson said this has yielded little fruit.

“I think black Americans are getting a little bit tired of delivering huge votes for the Democrats and seeing minimal return in terms of economic wealth, and closing the wealth gap, job creation, job opportunities,” he said. “And Joe Biden was not an inspiring candidate for many black Americans. Some of them stayed home, some of them voted for Trump.”

“For African-Americans, under Trump’s leadership, we have the lowest unemployment rate for black Americans in over 50 years. We also saw investments in black businesses and black communities through the Opportunity Zones,” he later added.

Robert Johnson has been severely critical of the Democratic Party throughout this election cycle. In June, Johnson called for a black independent party, citing Joe Biden’s now-infamous “you ain’t black” comment.

“I’ve been convinced for a long time that 40 million African Americans who tend to vote as a bloc in one of the two parties limit their leverage in getting action from both parties,” he said. “I think it’s time that African Americans form an independent party, not be an appendage of one party or ignored by the other party, and using their leverage in a Democracy to say, ‘we stand for things that are principally focused on the 40 million African Americans,’ and not have that diluted by trying to be a part of another party where the interests may diverge, and oftentimes do diverge.”

“It’s been a fact that had AA interests been fully embraced by one or two of the dominant parties, we wouldn’t have the social, economic, racial issues that we have now,” he added.

In late-September, Johnson said that as a businessman, Trump was by far the better candidate to support, though he stopped short of endorsing him.

if I’m a businessperson, what you want more than anything else, particularly coming out of something as horrible as this pandemic, and its impact on not only the U.S. economy but the global economy, the more you know about who will be pulling the lever of economic growth, economic development, taxes, stimulus, regulation,” he said. “In my opinion, you’re better off dealing with somebody you know where they’re gonna be than somebody you really have no idea what decisions they will make at such a critical time.”

