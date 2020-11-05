https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524633-biden-expands-lead-in-nevada

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE expanded his lead in Nevada to just over 11,000 votes after more ballots were reported on Thursday.

Biden leads with 604,251 votes while Trump trails at 592,813 after additional ballots were counted from Clark County, the most populous county in the state and home to Las Vegas.

Nevada is one of a few states left to be called as the presidential election remains undecided two days after Election Day. The state, which has six electoral votes up for grabs, had over 1 million ballots cast by mail or in-person prior to Election Day, surpassing the state’s total 2016 turnout.

According to The Associated Press, Biden has a total of 264 electoral votes, including Arizona, putting him just six votes shy of clinching the 270 votes needed to win the presidency. Trump trails at 214 votes.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon Jen O’Malley DillonTrump, Biden campaigns fundraise in anticipation of pricey legal battles Team Biden’s mood changes dramatically as vote counts shift Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump’s ‘authoritarian’ declaration of victory MORE said in a call with reporters on Thursday that she is confident the former vice president will carry Nevada, and that the campaign’s internal numbers show Biden will win a large enough share of the outstanding votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona or Nevada to be able to declare victory soon.

“Our data shows Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” O’Malley Dillon told reporters.

However, the Trump campaign has signaled it is ready to challenge the results, filing lawsuits in states still up for grabs, including Nevada.

The president’s campaign sued in the state on Thursday, claiming that votes have been cast in Nevada by deceased people and nonresidents.

