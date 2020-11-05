https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-says-process-working-urges-public-stay-calm-votes-are-counted-1545256

Speaking to the public on Thursday, Joe Biden expressed optimism that the election process was “working” and urged people to stay calm as the remaining ballots are counted.

“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will,” the Democratic nominee said during a brief presser at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. “And it is the will of the voters—no one, not anything else—that chooses the president of the United States of America. So each ballot must be counted.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Biden held a lead in the Electoral College. According to the tally from the Associated Press, the Democratic nominee had 264 electoral votes compared with President Donald Trump‘s 214 electoral votes.

But the race remains too close to call, as millions of votes have yet to be counted in key swing states like Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. According to NPR, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time on November 5, an estimated 1.7 million votes remain uncounted in the four battleground states.

Biden said Thursday that “democracy is sometimes messy” and “sometimes requires a little patience” but that he felt good about where the race stood.

“We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners,” he said. “So, I ask everyone to stay calm—all the people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed and we’ll know very soon.”

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks as vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris looks on at the Queen venue in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 5. Biden expressed optimism that the election process was “working” and urged people to stay calm as the remaining ballots are counted. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the president’s campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in key swing states targeting the counting of ballots. Trump also tweeted on Thursday morning: “STOP THE COUNT!”

Trump has not given a televised statement since the early hours of Wednesday morning when he alleged “fraud” in the race and prematurely declared victory in multiple states.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” the president said in his White House speech. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in the proper manner.”

On Thursday morning, campaign manager Bill Stepien said, “Donald Trump is alive and well” during a conference call with reporters. Jason Miller, the campaign’s senior adviser, told the press that victory was imminent.

“We believe that President Trump will again, win the race,and we think that by, as soon possibly the end of tomorrow on Friday, it will be clear to the American public that President Trump and Vice President Pence will serve another four years in the White House,” Miller said.

