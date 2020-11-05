https://justthenews.com/government/security/biden-receive-extra-secret-service-friday-event-declared-victory?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will receive extra Secret Service agents on Friday in preparation for a possibly declared victory.

The agents were dispatched to Wilmington, Del. where the Biden campaign headquarters are located, at a riverfront convention center. Biden will be at the center Friday, according to The Washington Post. Though Biden is receiving extra security, it is not the amount of protection that the Secret Service would provide for a president-elect.

The winner of the 2020 election as of Friday afternoon remained undeclared, as several states continue to count ballots.

